Turkey removes deputy cenbank governor - Official Gazette

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

(Corrects to clarify that Mustafa Duman appointed as deputy central bank governor)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish deputy central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

Mustafa Duman has been appointed as the new deputy central bank governor, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.