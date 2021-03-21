Turkey cenbank still aims for permanent inflation fall, new chief says

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s new central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Sunday he would continue to set policy to achieve a permanent fall in double-digit inflation, in his first comments since his shock appointment a day earlier.

The bank “will continue to use the monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation,” the statement said.

“The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in country risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs,” it added, “and will contribute to the development of conditions essential to enhance investment, production, exports and employment.”