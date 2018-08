LONDON (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday Turkey fully understood and recognised all its domestic challenges and will come out of the current market volatility stronger.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In a conference call with investors, Albayrak said Turkey was now dealing with the market anomaly and has a banking sector which is healthy and strong.