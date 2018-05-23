FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
May 23, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey will take 'different measures' against inflation after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey would take “different measures” to tackle double-digit inflation and a current account deficit after next month’s elections.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Erdogan, speaking to former parliamentarians in Ankara, also appealed to Turks not to favour foreign currencies over the Turkish lira, which has lost around 20 percent against the dollar this year.

Currency volatility was not in line with the country’s economic realities, he added.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.