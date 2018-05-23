Erdogan says Turkey will take 'different measures' against inflation after election

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey would take “different measures” to tackle double-digit inflation and a current account deficit after next month’s elections.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Erdogan, speaking to former parliamentarians in Ankara, also appealed to Turks not to favour foreign currencies over the Turkish lira, which has lost around 20 percent against the dollar this year.

Currency volatility was not in line with the country’s economic realities, he added.