Erdogan says Turkey will take 'different measures' against inflation after election

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey would take “different measures” to tackle double-digit inflation and a current account deficit after next month’s elections.
Erdogan, speaking to former parliamentarians in Ankara, also appealed to Turks not to favour foreign currencies over the Turkish lira, which has lost around 20 percent against the dollar this year.
Currency volatility was not in line with the country’s economic realities, he added.
