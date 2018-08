ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the Turkish lira was being targeted in an operation but that Turkey will overcome the attack and the currency volatility will pass.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony marking the 96th anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

In a speech at a military graduation ceremony, Erdogan said Turkey was taking the necessary measures in response to the lira slide and it was starting to see concrete results from these steps.