Erdogan, Macron vow to boost economic ties - Turkish presidential source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Thursday and stressed the importance of developing economic and trade ties and boosting bilateral investment, a Turkish presidential source said.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

The source said they agreed their finance ministers would meet soon and said Macron told Erdogan that Turkey’s economic stability was important for France. Turkey has been hit by a lira crisis fuelled by a fierce row with the United States.