Germany says is not planning aid for Turkey

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has no plans to grant Turkey financial aid to help it weather a currency crisis that has sent the lira tumbling, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Our position remains unchanged,” said spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer when asked about a media report that the German government was considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey.

Speaking during a regular government news conference, Demmer added that Germany had an interest in a stable, prosperous and democratic Turkey and was watching developments there closely.