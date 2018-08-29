FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany says is not planning aid for Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has no plans to grant Turkey financial aid to help it weather a currency crisis that has sent the lira tumbling, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Our position remains unchanged,” said spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer when asked about a media report that the German government was considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey.

Speaking during a regular government news conference, Demmer added that Germany had an interest in a stable, prosperous and democratic Turkey and was watching developments there closely.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr

