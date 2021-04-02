Turkey auto sales surge 92.8% in March year-on-year: association

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey surged 92.8% year-on-year in March to 96,428 units, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

In the January-March period, sales rose 59.7% year-on-year, the association added.

The jump was supported by low interest rate sales campaigns in March and consumer moves to buy vehicles before the weakening of the lira is reflected in prices, said Erol Sahin, director at automotive marketing consultancy EBS.

Last year in March, sales moderated due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and only 50,008 units of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold, according to association data.