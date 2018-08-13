FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
August 13, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Economic developments in Turkey 'causing great concern' - Germany's Maas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that Turkey’s economic situation was causing great concern and that Ankara could do more to improve diplomatic ties with both the United States and Germany which would also ease its economic woes.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Yes, the developments that are currently going on in Turkey are causing great concern,” Maas said during a news conference in Berlin when asked to comment on Turkey’s economic situation.

Turkey’s relations with United States and Germany have been strained by its decision to arrest several citizens from both countries. Maas said that resolving differences between Turkey and its two NATO allies could help ease its economic crisis.

“I believe that would help to facilitate a solution, including to the economic problems,” Maas said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.