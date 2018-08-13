Economic developments in Turkey 'causing great concern' - Germany's Maas

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that Turkey’s economic situation was causing great concern and that Ankara could do more to improve diplomatic ties with both the United States and Germany which would also ease its economic woes.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Yes, the developments that are currently going on in Turkey are causing great concern,” Maas said during a news conference in Berlin when asked to comment on Turkey’s economic situation.

Turkey’s relations with United States and Germany have been strained by its decision to arrest several citizens from both countries. Maas said that resolving differences between Turkey and its two NATO allies could help ease its economic crisis.

“I believe that would help to facilitate a solution, including to the economic problems,” Maas said.