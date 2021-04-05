Turkish inflation climbs above 16% after lira decline

FILE PHOTO: Women shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish inflation climbed to 16.19% year-on-year in March, data showed on Monday, touching the highest level since mid-2019 and keeping up pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight monetary policy.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.08%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.04%. In February, annual inflation stood at 15.61%. The poll forecast 16.11% for March, well above a 5% official target.

The producer price index rose 4.13% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 31.2%, the data showed.

The central bank hiked its policy interest rate to 19% in March citing inflation concerns. However the surprise ousting of the former bank chief last month pushed the lira currency near its record lows, adding renewed pressure on inflation.