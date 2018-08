ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy is strong and nobody should pay attention to speculative news and moves, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses businessmen in Trabzon, Turkey August 12, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Making the comments on Twitter, Kalin also said the treasury ministry, the central bank, the banking watchdog, the capital markets board and other institutions were taking the steps necessary for financial stability.