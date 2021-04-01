Turkish manufacturing activity expands in March -PMI

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in March as new orders began to improve, a survey showed on Thursday, while growth in output and employment continued in the manufacturing sector.

The headline index reading rose to 52.6 in March from 51.7 a month earlier, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showed, staying above the 50.0 mark that denotes growth.

Higher new orders and the addition of new production lines supported an increase in output, the panel said, although raw material supply shortages prevented a stronger pace of increase.

Suppliers’ delivery times lengthened and supply shortages added to inflationary pressures as well as weakness in the Turkish lira at the end of the first quarter, the panel said.

The sharp acceleration in input and output price inflation was mainly due to raw material issues and exchange rate fluctuations, it said.

Firms continued to hire more staff with investment, new production lines and higher output requirements all mentioned as factors supporting job creation, it added.

“The Turkish manufacturing sector managed to secure renewed increases in new orders and expand both output and employment again in March, despite facing some substantial headwinds,” said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit.

“Firms will be hoping that some of these headwinds start to ease in the months to come so that growth in the sector can start to build momentum.”