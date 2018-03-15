Turkish lira sinks on economy, Syria concerns

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a three-month low of 3.9 against the dollar on Thursday, hit by weakness in emerging markets and concerns about conflict in Syria and, at home, a widening current account deficit and high inflation.

A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Against the euro, the Turkish currency hit a record low of 4.8238. It dropped as far as 3.9005 against the dollar, closing in on an all-time trough of 3.98.

“Historic records against the dollar could soon be tested,” said one forex trader.

London-based Rabobank strategist Piotr Matys said a wider than anticipated Turkish current account deficit this week had triggered a spike in bond yields which had fed through to the currency.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 12.78 percent on Thursday, its highest since Nov. 2017, up nearly one percentage point since last week.

“Some claimed that the economy is overheated at a time when interest rates are not sufficiently high. And at the same time you have the prospect of the (U.S.) Fed accelerating the pace of tightening,” Matys said.

He said markets would watch closely what the central bank does at its next policy meeting on April 25.

“The central bank will have to raise interest rates... as a result of the weaker lira, which will have negative inflationary consequences,” he added.

Data on Monday showed the current account deficit surged to $7.096 billion in January from $2.694 billion a year earlier.

Another source of concern was the Turkish military’s operation against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria’s Afrin, which has reached a critical stage with the army and its rebel allies encircling the region’s main town.