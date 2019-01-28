Sterling FX trading turnover rises in January - CLS

FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Daily cash turnover in the British pound against the dollar rose to nearly $42 billion (32 billion pounds) in January and swaps trading volume surged to a six-month high, as volatility increased on the back of Brexit negotiations, CLS data showed on Monday.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchange markets, said trend was also reflected in turnover of the pound against the yen and the euro, though turnover was below last year’s highs.

Average daily trading volume in cash sterling against the dollar hit a high of more than $52 billion last February, when market volatility had surged amid large swings in U.S. stock markets and on growing expectations of rate hikes from the Bank of England.

While cash turnover was yet to claim the peaks of last year, swap turnover surged in January in the pound across major currencies thanks to increased hedging activity by market participants to protect themselves against market volatility.

Average swap turnover in the pound-dollar exchange rate for the month of January rose to around $160 billion.