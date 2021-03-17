Uber says UK drivers will be at least 15% better off with workers' rights

FILE PHOTO: The logo of taxi company Uber is seen on the roof of a private hire taxi in Liverpool, Britain, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber’s British drivers will be at least 15% better off after being classified from Wednesday as workers, entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay, the app’s Northern and Eastern Europe boss said.

“Drivers will be at least 15% better off as a result of the changes that we are announcing today if they opt into the pension plan,” Jamie Heywood told Sky News, declining to put a figure on the total cost to the firm.

“We are committed to remaining absolutely competitive on pricing.”