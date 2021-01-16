Uganda's main opposition presidential candidate says blocked by military from leaving compound

Ugandan riot police are seen on a pickup truck near the house of the presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, in Magere neighbourhood of Kampala, Uganda January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s main opposition presidential candidate said on Saturday the military is blocking him from leaving his compound, as the country’s long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in the presidential election.

“I’ve tried to leave my compound and I’m being blocked by the military. They say they have orders not to let me leave,” Bobi Wine, Museveni’s main rival, told Reuters.