Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Wine says people have right to protest after polls

Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, gestures to a cameraman after casting his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that he wanted a peaceful resolution to Thursday’s election, in which he has alleged that fraud occurred, but said people have a constitutional right to protest.

Wine spoke at a news conference at his home in the capital shortly after the electoral commission announced that, with nearly 30% of votes counted, President Yoweri Museveni had a strong lead over him.