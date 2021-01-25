Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

Slideshow ( 2 images )

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wine’s lawyer told Reuters.

“The judge ordered that the that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated,” lawyer George Musisi said.