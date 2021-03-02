Ugandan auto firm aims to start producing buses this year

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan state auto firm Kiira Motors Corporation says it will commence producing buses by July and aims to put out 1,030 units this year, as it moves to enter a market now served by big players like Isuzu, Man and Taata.

The east African country hopes to ride on the publicly-owned KMC to compete with neighbours including Kenya and Rwanda to build domestic auto industries and grab a share of growing demand for new vehicles in the region.

“We are targeting July this year,” said KMC Chief Executive Officer Paul Isaac Musasizi in an interview, referring to intended vehicle production.

“We have had discussions with business partners, we are now looking at 1,030 buses by the end of this year.”

KMC, founded out of engineering projects by students at Makerere University, has been researching solar, electric and other vehicle models. The bus will be its first commercial product.

It currently operates on a $40 million government grant, but hopes to sell shares to private equity investors once production starts. The firm aims to produce both electric and diesel-powered versions of the 47-seater Kayoola Couch bus, Musasizi said.

When fully charged, the electric version will be able to go 300 kilometres before the battery needs a recharge.

CHINESE INPUT

China’s state-owned China Hi-Tech Group Corporation (CHTC) has been providing support via technology sharing and skills training, he said.

Musasizi said they expected to produce 30,000 buses in total by 2030, all at a sprawling plant being completed in Jinja, an industrial city in Uganda’s east.

Currently the bus market in the country is mostly served by the Isuzu, Scania, Man, Yutong and Taata brands. Musasizi said KMC would strive to become a local manufacturing partner rather than compete with those global players.

“We are setting up a state of the art infrastructure plant here, we are inviting them (competitors) to come and we contract-manufacture for them to serve this market and even regional markets.”

Car manufacturing efforts in the region have long been hobbled by imports of cheaper secondhand cars mainly from Asia. New vehicle sales in East Africa average less than 15,000 out of a total of 200,000 sold annually.

But some global giants like German car maker Volkswagen have set up local assembly plants, hoping to produce cheaper versions of their vehicles and boost sales in the region.