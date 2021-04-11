Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords for building $3.5 billion pipeline

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda, Tanzania and oil firms Total and CNOOC on Sunday signed agreements that will kickstart the construction of a $3.5 billion crude pipeline to help ship crude from fields in western Uganda to international markets.

France’s Total and China’s CNOOC own Uganda’s oil fields after Britain’s Tullow exited the country last year.

The signatories have now agreed to “to start investment in the construction of infrastructure that will produce and transport the crude oil”, said Robert Kasande, permanent secretary at Uganda’s ministry of energy.