Ugandan shilling inches down against the dollar

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling edged down on Thursday due to demand from players in the interbank market and some foreign-owned firms buying dollars to pay dividends.

At 0725 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3670, compared with Wednesday’s close of 3,655/3,665.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......