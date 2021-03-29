Ugandan shilling seen likely to benefit from low demand for dollars

An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday and traders said it could get a boost from weak demand for hard currency from importers.

At 0928 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 3,660/3,670.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......