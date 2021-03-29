Ugandan shilling seen likely to benefit from low demand for dollars

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday and traders said it could get a boost from weak demand for hard currency from importers.
At 0928 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 3,660/3,670.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri
