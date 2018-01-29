Westinghouse expands Ukraine presence with new nuclear fuel deal

KIEV (Reuters) - Westinghouse Electric Co signed an agreement to deliver nuclear fuel to seven of Ukraine’s fifteen nuclear power reactors between 2021-2025, and will source some fuel components locally, Westinghouse said on Monday.

Owned by Toshiba Corp, Westinghouse said the deal would help Ukraine diversify its energy supplies. The deal builds on an existing agreement to supply six reactors, which was set to expire in 2020.

Kiev’s pro-Western government wants to wean Ukraine off a traditional dependence on Russia for energy supplies, including gas imports and nuclear fuel. Relations between Ukraine and Russia plunged after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“This contract extension solidifies Westinghouse’s role as a strategic partner for Energoatom and demonstrates our ability to support Ukraine with their energy diversification,” Westinghouse President Jose Emeterio Gutierrez said in a statement.