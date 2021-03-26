U.S. Court orders British man to pay more than $571 million over bitcoin fraud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. court ordered a British man to pay more than $571 million for operating a fraudulent bitcoin trading scheme, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
The March 2 order by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York stems from an investigation into a website used by Benjamin Reynolds, purportedly of Manchester, to solicit bitcoins from customers with a promise of guaranteed profits, the CFTC said in a statement.
Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.