Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he arrives at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW CASTLE, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China’s Belt and Road initiative.

“I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help,” Biden told reporters.

The Belt and Road initiative is China’s flagship campaign to build infrastructure across Asia, linking it to Europe.