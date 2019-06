British Home Secretary, Sajid Javid attends the D-day 75 Commemorations in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday briefly met Sajid Javid, Britain’s interior minister and a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, Sky News reported.

Trump, in Britain on the final day of a three-day state visit, has also spoken to other candidates hoping to succeed May after she announced plans to resign as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on June 7.