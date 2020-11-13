Factbox: List of 31 Chinese companies designated by the U.S. as military-backed

(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

The order could impact some of China’s biggest companies. It is designed to deter U.S. investment firms, pension funds and others from buying and selling shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year.

Below is a list of those companies based on Department of Defense data found here here and here here. Most of them have subsidiaries listed in mainland China and/or Hong Kong.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp

China Electronics Technology Group Corp

China South Industries Group Corp

China State Shipbuilding Corp

China North Industries Group Corp (Norinco Group)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology 002415.SZ

Huawei Technologies

Inspur Group

Aero Engine Corporation of China

China Railway Construction Corp 601186.SS1186.HK

CRRC Corp 601766.SS1766.HK

Panda Electronics Group

Dawning Information Industry Co 603019.SS

China Mobile Communications Group

China General Nuclear Power Group

China National Nuclear Corp

China Telecommunications Corp 0728.HK

China Communications Technology

China Communications Construction Company 601800.SS (CCCC)

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT)

China Spacesat 600118.SS

China United Network Communications Group

China Electronics Corporation

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co Ltd

China National Chemical Corporation(ChemChina)

SinoChem Group Co Ltd 600500.SS

China State Construction Group

China Three Gorges Corporation

China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation