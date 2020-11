FILE PHOTO: British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a visit at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Wednesday that it looked as if Donald Trump had won the U.S. presidential election but it was not yet certain.

“Once again Trump does confound the pollsters and mainstream media - it looks like Trump has won but it is not certain,” Farage said.