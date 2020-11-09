Japan PM Suga: Want to work with President-elect Biden to enhance alliance

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he wanted to work with President-elect Joe Biden to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and to secure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
Speaking to reporters, Suga also said nothing had been decided on the timing of phone talks with Biden or a visit to the United States, but added he wanted to arrange them at the right time.
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko
