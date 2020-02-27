Trump promises more lawsuits against New York Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday more lawsuits would be filed against the New York Times after his re-election campaign said it was filing a libel suit over what it said was a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election.

Asked about the suit at a White House news conference, Trump said the Times had “got a lot wrong over the last number of years.”

Trump said he would let the lawsuit “work its way through the courts. And there’ll be more coming.”