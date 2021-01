A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone and the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.

Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.