U.S. House Speaker Ryan rejects Trump plan on birthright citizenship - Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) as they arrive to address a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that it was not possible to end birthright citizenship with an executive order, after President Donald Trump said he was considering such a move, the Washington Post reported.

“You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said in an interview with radio station WVLK, according to the Post.

Most people born in the United States are legally entitled to U.S. citizenship, according to the U.S. Constitution and court decisions.