Trump plan to detain immigrant children indefinitely 'inhumane' - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw from a court agreement that puts strict limits on the U.S. government’s detention of migrant children and to hold the minors through their immigration proceeding is “inhumane,” said the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

“This is another inhumane assault on families and children,” said Representative Nancy Pelosi. “It’s a wrong decision that he made...I completely disagree with what the president has done.”