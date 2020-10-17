Iran sees no arms buying spree as it expects U.N. embargo to end

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said it is self-dependant in defence and sees no arms buying spree as it expects the lifting of a United Nations arms embargo on Sunday despite strong U.S. opposition.

“Iran’s defense doctrine is premised on strong reliance on its people and indigenous capabilities ... Unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine,” said a Foreign Ministry statement carried by state media.