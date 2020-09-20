Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan, December 20, 2019. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.

“America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community. We will never yield to U.S. pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America’s bullying,” Rouhani said.