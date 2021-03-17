Biden says political stability of Northern Ireland is important

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral videoconference with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support on Wednesday for the Good Friday Agreement and said political stability in Northern Ireland is critically important as he marked St. Patrick’s Day with a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

In his remarks, Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland.