January 4, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Justice Department ends Obama-era marijuana policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday rescinded a policy begun under Democratic former President Barack Obama that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws, saying it would be up to federal prosecutors across the country to prioritize any such drug cases.

The Obama administration’s guidelines had “created a safe harbor for the marijuana industry to operate in these states and ... there is a belief that that is inconsistent with what the federal law says,” a Justice Department official told reporters, referring to states that have legalized the drug.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

