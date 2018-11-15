U.S.'s Pompeo to meet incoming Mexican foreign minister on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies that North Korea has not responded in recent days to queries by the United States to prepare logistics for an upcoming summit during his appearance at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of States Mike Pompeo will hold talks with incoming Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in Houston on Thursday, according to the U.S. State Department.

The department did not say what the two would discuss, but last month when Pompeo met with the current Mexican foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, in Mexico City they discussed a caravan of Central American migrants moving toward the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called the migrants’ effort to seek asylum in the United States an “invasion” and has deployed the military to the border to reinforce security measures.

In the past few days up to 1,000 people from caravans of migrants have arrived in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with a similar number expected to arrive in the next day or so.

Ebrard will take up his post when leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is sworn on Dec. 1. Lopez Obrador has signaled he hopes to repair bilateral ties damaged by Trump’s criticism of Mexico for failing to stop migration and his demands for a border wall paid for by Mexico.