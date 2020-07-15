U.S. crude, refined products stocks drop in latest week: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to July 10 to 531.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 949,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 38,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 248.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 643,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 453,000 barrels in the week to 176.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell by 2 million barrels per day, EIA said.