Saudi king and Crown Prince congratulate Biden on U.S. election win

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends a virtual cabinet meeting in Neom, Saudi Arabia August 18, 2020. Picture taken August 18, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the presidential election, state news agency SPA reported.

As other Arab countries raced to congratulate the Democrat, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed, had remained silent on the defeat of President Donald Trump, whose Middle East policies and staunch opposition to Iran had Riyadh’s backing.