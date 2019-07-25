Eight state AGs meet with U.S. attorney general to discuss tech giants - Texas AG office

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS/File Photos -/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight state attorneys general met on Thursday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss concerns about big tech companies, according to a statement from the Texas attorney general’s office.

The statement - which did not identify the other participants - said the group was bipartisan and that discussions centred on “big tech companies stifling competition on the internet.”

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening a broad investigation of major digital technology firms. While it did not identify them the agency appeared to reference Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O), and potentially Apple Inc (AAPL.O).