Trump says safety will be the dominant factor in his TikTok decision

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for campaign travel to North Carolina and Florida from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday his decision on whether to approve a potential deal involving U.S. companies taking a greater ownership share of Chinese social media app TikTok will hinge primarily on the issue of safety.

“They’re working to see if they can make a deal,” he told reporters, adding that if a deal is made, it will be presented to him. “I’ll either ... approve it or not. To me, safety is the predominant factor.”