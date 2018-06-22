Antigua 'losing all hope' of U.S. payout in gambling dispute

GENEVA (Reuters) - Antigua and Barbuda is “losing all hope” of a financial settlement in a long-running dispute with the United States and it may ask the head of the World Trade Organization to mediate, Antiguan ambassador Ronald Sanders told the WTO on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.S. Ronald Sanders poses for a portrait at his embassy office in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The tiny archipelago went to the WTO in 2003 in a dispute over online gambling rights and won the right to compensation of $21 million annually. But Washington has not paid out, and Sanders said his country had lost $315 million so far, equivalent to more than a quarter of its annual GDP.