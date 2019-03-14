Brexit
UK's Fox says Trump has shown ambition for large scale post-Brexit trade deal

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox speaks during a signing of a trade continuity agreement with the Pacific Islands, as the government seeks a Brexit solution, in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump has shown his ambition for a large scale post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain, British trade minister Liam Fox said after the U.S. President tweeted that he was looking forward to negotiating such a deal.

“Again President Trump has shown his ambition for a large scale future trade agreement between our two countries,” Fox said in a statement.

“Greater trade between us reinforces a comprehensive alliance the goes far beyond the economic, providing for our national security and bringing prosperity to our people. I look forward to sitting down at the negotiating table to strengthen this special trading relationship.”

