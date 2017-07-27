FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
Trump administration may seek NAFTA currency provision - Mnuchin
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
July 27, 2017 / 5:34 PM / in 20 days

Trump administration may seek NAFTA currency provision - Mnuchin

1 Min Read

U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears in front of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2018 for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 26, 2017.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the Trump administration may seek a provision to deter currency manipulation in the North American Free Trade Agreement as part of its planning for future free trade deals.

Mnuchin, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, said that currency manipulation by U.S. trading partners needs to be met with an impact, "and not just talk."

He said that a proposal from the Peterson Institute for International Economics for the Treasury to engage in countervailing currency interventions -- essentially buying the currency of a country that is deliberately trying to suppress it -- could be one of many such possibilities. But Mnuchin added that the scale of such operations could be prohibitively large.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.