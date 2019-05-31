Factbox: Donald Trump's schedule in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump makes a state visit to the United Kingdom on June 3-5 before a trip to Ireland and then takes part in the 75th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in France.

U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return from their trip to Japan to the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Below are the reported parts of the schedule. Reuters has not included full operational timings for security reasons.

MONDAY - With the British royals in London

- Trump and his wife, Melania, land in London.

- Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla welcome Trump to Buckingham Palace.

- Trump inspects the guard of honour with Charles. Gun salutes in Green Park and the Tower of London.

- Queen hosts a lunch for Trump and his wife.

- Queen shows Trump and his wife a special exhibition of pictures from the Royal Collection.

- Visits Westminster Abbey

- Tea with Prince Charles and Camilla

- State Banquet hosted by the queen. Men traditionally wear formal white tie coats with tails and women formal evening gowns. The queen and Trump make speeches.

TUESDAY - Politics

- Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May host a business breakfast.

- Trump meets May in Downing Street for talks

- Anti-Trump protests in London

- Trump “blimp” to fly outside the British parliament

- Trump and May hold joint news conference

- Dinner at the U.S. ambassador’s residence. Charles and Camilla to attend.

WEDNESDAY - History and on to Ireland

- Queen, Charles, Trump and Melania to attend commemorations of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, southern England, with veterans.

The event will tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and period aircraft. Heads of state and government representatives from the countries involved in the historic military operation will also attend.

- Queen bids formal farewell to Trump and Melania

- Trump meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Ireland

- Trump is likely to visit the Doonbeg golf resort he owns in Ireland.

THURSDAY - French D-Day ceremonies

- Trump attends ceremonies in France marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6.

FRIDAY

- Trump may visit Ireland again.