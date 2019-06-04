Hammond tells Trump: U.S. and UK share interest in stable world trading system - source

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told U.S. President Donald Trump that their two countries had a shared interest in maintaining the stability of the world’s trading systems, a source close to him said on Tuesday.

Hammond joined Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and American and British business leaders at a meeting on the second day of the president’s state visit to Britain.

“His message at the business roundtable is that the UK and US economies are closely interlinked, and have a shared interest in maintaining the stability of the world’s trading system,” the source said.