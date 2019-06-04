Highlights: U.S. President Donald Trump's news conference with PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump held a news conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday following a meeting at her Downing Street residence as part of his state visit to Britain.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Below are some of his comments:

ON THE STATE BANQUET:

“We want to thank her majesty the Queen, who I had a lovely dinner with last night. A fantastic person, fantastic woman.”

ON DEFENCE SPENDING:

“The United Kingdom is also a key partner in NATO. The prime minister and I agree that our NATO allies must increase their defence spending, we’ve both been working very hard to that end ... We expect a growing number of nations to meet the minimum 2% of GDP requirement. To address today’s challenges, all members of the alliance must fulfil their obligations. They have no choice.”

ON POST-BREXIT TRADE DEAL:

“As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the U.S. and the UK. There is tremendous potential in that trade deal, I say probably two and even three times of what we are doing right now.”

ON OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER CORBYN:

“I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that.”

“I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise. I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done.”

ON BREXIT:

“I would think it will happen and it probably should happen. This is a great, great country and it wants its own identity, it wants to have its own borders, it wants to run its own affairs. This is a very, very special place.”

ON PROTESTS:

“There were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering and then I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests, I did see a small protest today when I came, very small, so a lot of it is fake news.”

“It was tremendous spirit and love, it was great love, it was an alliance. I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people, put in for political reasons so it was fake news.”