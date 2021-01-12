UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters, during a purported demonstration by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to protest the social media company's permanent suspension of the President's Twitter account, in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LONDON (Reuters) - Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter.

“Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions,” the spokesman said.

“Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions.”