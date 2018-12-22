Trump has discussed firing U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Powell - Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Trump’s frustration with the U.S. central bank chief intensified after this week’s interest rate increase and months of stock-market losses, the news agency said, citing four unidentified people familiar with the matter.

White House spokesmen declined to comment, as did Federal Reserve spokeswoman Michelle Smith, Bloomberg reported.